Xelsis Privacy Notice

This Privacy Notice was last updated on [March] [25], 2021.

This Privacy Notice applies to the Xelsis Deluxe and Xelsis Suprema coffee machines, hereafter “Machine(s)”. The Machines are a Philips Domestic Appliances product with the Saeco brand.

 

The Machines provide you with a variety of (personalized) coffee, a possibility to connect your Machine to WiFi and receive personalized drink recommendations, connect with your Amazon Smart Reorders account to receive reminders when running low on consumables and the possibility of voice control with Alexa (“Services”). The shop functionality allows you to purchase accessories for the Machine directly or view availability at local retailers.

 

The purpose of this Privacy Notice is to help you understand our privacy practices when you use our Services, including what information and personal data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights.

 

This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected or processed by the Machines, which is under the control of  Philips Domestic Appliances Nederland B.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (“Philips DA”, “our”, “we” or “us”).

 

Please also read our Terms of Use, which describe the terms under which you use our Services.

What Personal Data do we collect and for which Purposes?

We receive or collect personal data, as described in detail below, when we provide our Services, including when you access, download, install the Machines or use our Services.  We associate your personal data with unique identifiers. We may use this personal data as specified below and in general to perform the Services requested by you as a contractual necessity, to operate, provide, improve, customize, support, and market our Services based on our legitimate interest, or to comply with a legal obligation to which we may be subject. If you do not want us to collect and process your personal data, you may not be able to use the Services.
account data

Account Data

We collect your personal data when you create an account on the Machine. 

 

We collect your personal data when you create an account on the Machine.

 

  • The personal data we collect may include your name, email address, country, language and password. 
  • We use your Account Data to create and manage your account and provide personalized Services. You can use your account to login to the Machine. If you create an account to login to the Machine, we will send you a welcoming email to verify your username and password, to communicate with you in response to your inquiries, to send you strictly service-related announcements, or direct marketing communications in case you have opted-in. You may also use your account to order our product or service, participate in a promotion or game, participate in a social media activity related to our promotion (for example clicking "like" or "share"), and participate in product testing or surveys.
Devices data

Profile data

Each Machine user may create a profile choosing a name, avatar, list of preferred recipes and coffee customization. This functionality is completely optional. The Machine creates a back-up of this profile and securely stores this data.

Machine data

We collect Machine-specific information whenever you access or use the Machine. This information includes your:

 

  • Machine ID;
  • Machine settings;

                    Machine usage information based on sensor data, such as water and filter information;

                    Brewing events, such as your coffee consumption.

 

We use your Machine data and Profile data – in case you have created a profile – to provide you with personalized services, including:

 

  • Providing suggestions and advice on coffee recipes;
  • Recommending (types of )coffee;
  • Suggesting updates to your profile such as moving a coffee type to your preferred list;
  • Sending you messages and push notifications on the Machine.

 

We may also use your Machine data to invite you to create a profile (if not done so already), to receive personalized services. For the personalized services, we process the country of your WiFi network in case you have connected your Machine to WiFi. By processing the country data, we are able to direct you to the web stores that are available in your country, show the price of consumables in the right currency and to adjust our suggestions and Services to your country (e.g. time and date, common recipes, etc.).

Cookies

Cookies and analytics data

We use cookies, tags or similar technologies (“Cookies”) to operate, provide, improve, understand, and customize our Services. Cookies allow us to recognize your Machine and collect information and personal data including your unique user device number, the country of the IP address of your WiFi connection, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the Machine.

 

When you consent to sharing your Machine data to help improve the Machine and receive personalized services, we collect and process your Machine usage data. To do so, we may use several service providers that process your Machine data on our behalf and pursuant to our instructions. Our service providers use Cookies to help us collect your information.

 

 

To give you a more personalized experience, we may process your Cookies and Analytics data to show you the right content and send you recommendations, messages and Push Notifications on the Machine. We use your personal data and information to improve the Services and develop new products for you in the coffee domain.

 

Please note that we only process your Cookies and Analytics data after you have provided consent in accordance with Article 6.1.(a) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.  

Location data

Customer support data

When you require customer support, you may provide us with information related to your use of our Services, including your interaction with Philips DA, and how to contact you so we can provide the required support. We operate and provide our Services, including providing customer support, and improving, fixing, and customizing our Services. We also use your information to respond to you when you contact us.
Combined data

Combined Data

We may combine your personal data, including Account Data, Cookies and Analytics Data, with data collected during your interactions and usage of the Philips DA digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, including your IP addresses, Cookies, mobile device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, and websites you visit.

 

We use your Combined Data to improve the content, functionality and usability of the Machine and Services as well as to develop new products and services. We consider the processing of your Combined Data to be based on our legitimate interest and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

If you consent to receiving promotional communications about our products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behavior, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze your Combined Data.  You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time.

Third parties
With whom do we share your Personal Data?

We may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.

 

Service providers

We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.

 

We may share your personal data with the following service providers:

 

  • IT and cloud providers. These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to or provide the Services.
  • Analytics Service Providers.

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and/or related technology that we require to perform analytics.

 

Philips DA requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.

 

Other third parties

Philips DA may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If we share personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, we will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.

 

DA sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by DA to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.

 

The Saeco skill (the ‘Skill’) allows you to control your Machine via Amazon Alexa and/or to enjoy Amazon Smart Reorders.

 

When you enable the Skill, Philips DA allows you to connect your Amazon Account to your Saeco account via your Machine. When connecting your accounts, Philips DA and Amazon independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Philips DA shares account identifiers but does not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Amazon.

 

Amazon Alexa

When you speak to Alexa, Amazon sends a written version of your voice commands to Philips DA together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Amazon so that Amazon can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Philips DA and Alexa may also exchange information on the Machines you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a device.

 

You understand that your commands and responses may amount to personal data. You also understand that Amazon provides its own services to you and by enabling the Skill, you instruct us to share your personal data with Amazon. Amazon may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence which may not provide adequate protection to personal data. You can revoke your consent at any time by disabling the Skill. Please read Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use for further information.

 

Amazon Smart Reorders

If you enable the Skill and activate Amazon Smart Reorders, DA will share a daily aggregated level of the AquaClean filter and Descaler status with Amazon, so that Amazon can notify you in time to purchase an AquaClean filter and/or Descaler. Should you decide to purchase such AquaClean filter and/or Descaler through Amazon, please note that this an Amazon service, not part of our Services.

 

You understand that this Machine information may amount to personal data. You understand that Amazon provides its own services to you and by enabling the Skill, you instruct us to share your personal data with Amazon. Amazon may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence which may not provide adequate protection to personal data. You can revoke your consent at any time by deactivating Smart Reorders and/or disabling the Skill. Please read Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use for further information.

 

Cross-border transfer

Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.

 

If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm.

 

For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as the United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or by contacting us here.

 

How long do we keep your data?

We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the Machine and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations.

Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
 
Philips Connected Air Purifier and Philips Airvibe Air Quality Monitors service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Philips Connected Air Purifier and Philips Airvibe Air Quality Monitors such asstorage, streaming, control and connection services.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to ${payment_purpose}.

Choices and rights

Your choices and rights

If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us here.

 

In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to its processing. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable.

 

Please note that:

 

  • Where we rely on consent to collect and/or process your personal data, you may withdraw your consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before your withdrawal.
 
  • When we process your personal data based on a legal obligation to which we are subject, including when you interact with us to exercise any of your rights, we consider the processing to be lawful in accordance with Article 6.1.(c) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
 
  • Where we rely on performance of a contract to process your personal data for purposes of the Services, we may not be able to provide the Services if we do not receive your information.  
 
  • We will only process your data for our legitimate interests when we’ve concluded that the processing will not outweigh your privacy rights and interests.
 
  • If you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, our Services anymore.
We protect your personal data
We protect your personal data

We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to DA against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. DA uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.

Special information for parents
Special information for parents

While the Services are not directed to children, as defined under applicable law, it is DA’s policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children. We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children and we strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests.
 

If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with his or her personal data without their consent, please contact us here.  we become aware that a child has provided us with personal data, we will delete his/her data from our files.

Changes to the privacy notice
Local specific information: Your California Privacy Rights

California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and would like to make such a request, please send an e-mail to ${email_address}.

Changes to the privacy notice
Changes to this Privacy Notice

Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice.

 

We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice.

 

The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.

Contact

Contact Us

If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which DA uses your personal data, you may contact Philips DA and/or our Data Protection officer here. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region

 

Philips Domestic Appliances Nederland B.V.

High Tech Campus 42, 5656 AE,

Eindhoven, The Netherlands