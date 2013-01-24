Ключевые слова для поиска
Oral health and
the connected body
Philips hosts annual oral health symposiums to discuss and celebrate new research in the area of oral healthcare. Previous symposiums took place in California and Berlin, and were attended by key opinion leaders from around the world.
Click on one of our experts below to watch a short clip from their presentation.
Register for the 2015 Philips “Oral Health and the Connected Body” Symposium and let us rethink the term “Oral Health”.
1. Dietrich T, Garcia RI. Associations between periodontal disease and systemic disease: Evaluating the strength of the evidence. J.
Periodontol 2005;76:2175-2184.
2. Barnett ML. The oral-systemic disease connection. An update for the practicing dentist. J AM Dent Assoc 2006: 137 (suppl): 5S-6S.