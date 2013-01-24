Главная страница
The importance of oral hygiene is gaining increased attention as we learn more about the connections between oral and overall health. Numerous studies have revealed linkages between periodontal diseases* and certain systemic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, among others[¹'²].

 

* Philips Oral Healthcare products are designed to aid in the prevention of cavities, plaque and gingivitis. They have not been cleared or approved for the prevention or treatment of periodontitis or other diseases. Emerging research shows that there is an association between periodontitis and certain systemic diseases. A cause and effect relationship has not been established.

Symposium presenters and research

 

Philips hosts annual oral health symposiums to discuss and celebrate new research in the area of oral healthcare. Previous symposiums took place in California and Berlin, and were attended by key opinion leaders from around the world.


Click on one of our experts below to watch a short clip from their presentation.
marko-de-jager-thumbnail

Marko de Jager

Perspective from

Philips Research
steven-offenbacher-thumbnail

Steven Offenbacher

Adverse pregnancy
outcomes
bruno-loos-thumbnail

Bruno Loos

Cardiovascular
disease
frank-scannapieco-thumbnail

Frank Scannapieco

Pulmonary
disease
evanthia-lalla-thumbnail

Evanthia Lalla

Diabetes

 
souvik-sen-thumbnail

Souvik Sen

Strokes

 
brian-novy-thumbnail

Brian Novy

High Fructose Corn
Syrup
betsy-reynolds-thumbnail

Betsy Reynolds

High Fructose Corn
Syrup
maria-goldie-thumbnail

Maria Goldie

Women’s Oral and
Systemic Health

Philips oral healthcare symposium

 

Register for the 2015 Philips “Oral Health and the Connected Body” Symposium and let us rethink the term “Oral Health”.

 

Tools to support you

Philips CARE

The importance of improving and maintaining optimal oral health needs to be emphasized to patients, and the Philips CARE tool can help you screen patients to assess their risk levels for periodontal disease and provide treatment options. To learn more about the CARE Tool, please see the video and links below.

 

References  


1. Dietrich T, Garcia RI. Associations between periodontal disease and systemic disease: Evaluating the strength of the evidence. J.

    Periodontol 2005;76:2175-2184.
2. Barnett ML. The oral-systemic disease connection. An update for the practicing dentist. J AM Dent Assoc 2006: 137 (suppl): 5S-6S.