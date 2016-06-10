HomeID Privacy Notice
The Philips HomeID app (“App”) provides you with personalized nutrition services, creates a community to share cooking related content and allows you to follow other community members with similar interests around the world. The App may also provide you with offers on our products and/or third party offers (“Services”). The App uses personal data collected or processed through the App, including personal data processed by any Philips kitchen appliance that you decide to pair with the App (for example, a Philips blender) (“Device”). The purpose of this Privacy Notice is to help you understand our privacy practices when you use our Services, including what information and personal data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights. This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected or processed by the App, which is controlled by or under control of Philips Domestic Appliances Nederland B.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (”Philips”, “our”, “we” or “us”). Please also read our Terms of Use, which describe the terms under which you use our Services.
The Philips HomeID app (“App”) provides you with personalized nutrition services, creates a community to share cooking related content and allows you to follow other community members with similar interests around the world. The App may also provide you with offers on our products and/or third party offers (“Services”). The App uses personal data collected or processed through the App, including personal data processed by any Philips kitchen appliance that you decide to pair with the App (for example, a Philips blender) (“Device”).
The purpose of this Privacy Notice is to help you understand our privacy practices when you use our Services, including what information and personal data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights. This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected or processed by the App, which is controlled by or under control of Philips Domestic Appliances Nederland B.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (”Philips”, “our”, “we” or “us”).
Please also read our Terms of Use, which describe the terms under which you use our Services.
We receive or collect personal data, as described in detail below, when we provide our Services, including when you access, download and install the App. We associate your personal data with unique identifiers.
Sensitive Personal Data When you consent to the collection of phenotypic data, we process your weight, height, physical activity level and other details to provide you with personalized nutrition services, including advice and tips via push notifications and/or In-App messages. Before collecting any sensitive data, we will inform you and ask your explicit consent in accordance with article 9.2.a. of Regulation (EU) 2016/679. Other than provided above, we ask you not to send or disclose any sensitive personal data (e.g., social security numbers, information related to racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religious, philosophical or other beliefs, health, sex life or sexual orientation, biometrics or genetic characteristics, criminal background or trade union membership) to us, in or through the App, or by any other means.
Sensitive Personal Data
When you consent to the collection of phenotypic data, we process your weight, height, physical activity level and other details to provide you with personalized nutrition services, including advice and tips via push notifications and/or In-App messages. Before collecting any sensitive data, we will inform you and ask your explicit consent in accordance with article 9.2.a. of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Other than provided above, we ask you not to send or disclose any sensitive personal data (e.g., social security numbers, information related to racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religious, philosophical or other beliefs, health, sex life or sexual orientation, biometrics or genetic characteristics, criminal background or trade union membership) to us, in or through the App, or by any other means.
Account Data We collect your personal data when you create an account. You may login to the App using a MyPhilips account or by using your social media profile, including your Apple account. Because we use your Account Data to provide the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1. (b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Account Data
We collect your personal data when you create an account. You may login to the App using a MyPhilips account or by using your social media profile, including your Apple account.
Because we use your Account Data to provide the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1. (b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Other Provided Data When using the App, you can create a profile consisting of your name/nickname, a short description of yourself, your home country, your generated and favorited content and other profiles you follow. We process these details together with your private settings including your preferred cuisines, unit system, Devices you own and information we observe when you use our Services. Because we use your Other Provided Data to provide the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Other Provided Data
When using the App, you can create a profile consisting of your name/nickname, a short description of yourself, your home country, your generated and favorited content and other profiles you follow. We process these details together with your private settings including your preferred cuisines, unit system, Devices you own and information we observe when you use our Services.
Because we use your Other Provided Data to provide the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Device Data When you choose to pair the App with your Device, we collect device-specific information whenever you access or use the Device, including the unique user device number, country of your selection, time zone and session and usage data. Depending on the Device model you use, the Device may record recipes and ingredients and send them to the App. We may use this Device data to allow you to control your Device and provide you with personalized nutrition services, including advice and tips via In-App messages and/or push notifications. We may also use this Device data to perform analytics, e.g. to learn about the use of our Devices during which times of the day. Because your Device(s) Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device(s) with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) (providing the Services) and/or based on legitimate interest under Article 6.1.(f) (performing the analytics) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Device Data
When you choose to pair the App with your Device, we collect device-specific information whenever you access or use the Device, including the unique user device number, country of your selection, time zone and session and usage data. Depending on the Device model you use, the Device may record recipes and ingredients and send them to the App. We may use this Device data to allow you to control your Device and provide you with personalized nutrition services, including advice and tips via In-App messages and/or push notifications. We may also use this Device data to perform analytics, e.g. to learn about the use of our Devices during which times of the day.
Because your Device(s) Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device(s) with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) (providing the Services) and/or based on legitimate interest under Article 6.1.(f) (performing the analytics) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Cookies and Analytics We use cookies, tags or similar technologies (“Cookies”) to operate, provide, improve, understand and customize our Services. Cookies allow us to recognize your mobile device and collect information and personal data including your unique user device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App. Based on your mobile device’s IP address and SIM card carrier information we can show you country specific content (including information in your local language). To give you a more personalized experience, we process your Cookie and Analytics data to show you the right content and send you recommendations, In-App messages and Push Notifications (if you decide to allow this in the app settings). Our service providers use Cookies to help us collect your information on our behalf and pursuant to our instructions. Currently these are the third-party Cookies the App uses: https://www.apple.com/privacy/; Google: https://policies.google.com/privacy). Please note that we only process your Cookie and Analytics information after you have provided consent in accordance with Article 6.1.(a) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
We may also use your Cookie and Analytics data to ask you questions or invite you to participate in surveys or research projects. When you decide to participate, we process your account credentials, responses, opinions and experiences. We use this data to improve the Services and develop new products and services in the kitchen appliances domain.
Cookies and Analytics
We use cookies, tags or similar technologies (“Cookies”) to operate, provide, improve, understand and customize our Services. Cookies allow us to recognize your mobile device and collect information and personal data including your unique user device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App. Based on your mobile device’s IP address and SIM card carrier information we can show you country specific content (including information in your local language).
To give you a more personalized experience, we process your Cookie and Analytics data to show you the right content and send you recommendations, In-App messages and Push Notifications (if you decide to allow this in the app settings).
Our service providers use Cookies to help us collect your information on our behalf and pursuant to our instructions. Currently these are the third-party Cookies the App uses:
https://www.apple.com/privacy/; Google: https://policies.google.com/privacy).
Please note that we only process your Cookie and Analytics information after you have provided consent in accordance with Article 6.1.(a) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Ratings and Review Data If you write a review or rate the App on the app stores, we may process such information to respond to your comments and questions, understand how you feel when using the App, get familiar with your general perception of the App and our brand, and use these insights to improve the App and/or our products and services. We can only see your app store username, ratings, comments and any other detail you decide to share with us or make publicly available. Unless you require us to do so, we do not link this information to your account credentials or any other information we hold from you. Where you require customer support, we may use your data to follow-up on your case and guide you through our customer support process in accordance with section ‘Customer support’ further below. We consider the processing of your ratings and review data to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Ratings and Review Data
If you write a review or rate the App on the app stores, we may process such information to respond to your comments and questions, understand how you feel when using the App, get familiar with your general perception of the App and our brand, and use these insights to improve the App and/or our products and services. We can only see your app store username, ratings, comments and any other detail you decide to share with us or make publicly available. Unless you require us to do so, we do not link this information to your account credentials or any other information we hold from you. Where you require customer support, we may use your data to follow-up on your case and guide you through our customer support process in accordance with section ‘Customer support’ further below. We consider the processing of your ratings and review data to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Customer support When you require customer support, you may provide us with information related to your use of our Services, including your interaction with Philips, and how to contact you so we can provide the required support. We operate and provide our Services, including providing customer support, and improving, fixing, and customizing our Services. We also use your information to respond to you when you contact us. We consider the processing of your Customer Support data to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679. In some cases, we consider the processing of your Customer Support Data to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Customer support
When you require customer support, you may provide us with information related to your use of our Services, including your interaction with Philips, and how to contact you so we can provide the required support. We operate and provide our Services, including providing customer support, and improving, fixing, and customizing our Services. We also use your information to respond to you when you contact us.
We consider the processing of your Customer Support data to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679. In some cases, we consider the processing of your Customer Support Data to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Combined Data We may combine your personal data, including Account Data, Other Provided Data, Device Data, Cookie and Analytics Data, with data collected during your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, including your IP addresses, Cookies, mobile device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, and websites you visit. We use your Combined Data to improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, the Device(s) and Services as well as to develop new products and services. In this case, we consider the processing of your Combined Data to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679. If you consent to receiving promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions or the promotional communications of the partners that we have carefully selected, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email or digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze your Combined Data. You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time.
Combined Data
We may combine your personal data, including Account Data, Other Provided Data, Device Data, Cookie and Analytics Data, with data collected during your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, including your IP addresses, Cookies, mobile device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, and websites you visit.
We use your Combined Data to improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, the Device(s) and Services as well as to develop new products and services. In this case, we consider the processing of your Combined Data to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
If you consent to receiving promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions or the promotional communications of the partners that we have carefully selected, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email or digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze your Combined Data. You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time.
Permissions The App may request your permission to access your mobile device’s storage capabilities, sensors or other features (e.g. photos, agenda, contacts, camera, Wi-Fi, geo-location, or Bluetooth). We require access when strictly necessary to provide the Services as detailed below.
Permissions
The App may request your permission to access your mobile device’s storage capabilities, sensors or other features (e.g. photos, agenda, contacts, camera, Wi-Fi, geo-location, or Bluetooth). We require access when strictly necessary to provide the Services as detailed below.
With whom are Personal Data shared? Philips may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.
With whom are Personal Data shared?
Philips may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.
Service Providers We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support and market our Services. We may share your personal data with the following service providers: These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and/or related technology that we require to perform App analytics. See also above under Cookies and Analytics. Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data. Other third parties Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If Philips shares personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them. Please note, concerning possible third-party advertising in the App we do not share your personal data with these partners. Even if you opt in to receive marketing and if you allow all Cookies, we do not share your personal data with the advertising third party. What we do is analyze the effectiveness of such partnership campaigns and inform our partners on the effectiveness (e.g. how many App users have clicked on the ad, how many App users have invoked the offer). We are able to analyze this from reviewing the App usage and when you accept the Branch Metrics Cookie mentioned before. The external reporting of this effectiveness study is happening on an aggregated basis only, which means that our partner – the third party – will not be able to redirect this information to any individual App user. Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner. Amazon Alexa | Kitchen Plus Skill Depending on the Device model you use, the Kitchen Plus Skill (“Skill”) allows you to control your Device and obtain information via Amazon Alexa. When you enable the Skill, Philips allows you to connect your Amazon Account to the Philips account you use to login to the App. When connecting your accounts, Philips and Amazon independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Philips shares account identifiers but does not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Amazon. When you speak to Alexa, Amazon sends a written version of your voice commands to Philips together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Amazon so that Amazon can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Philips and Alexa may also exchange information on the Device you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a Device. You understand that your commands and responses may amount to personal data. You also understand that Amazon provides its own services to you and by providing consent, you instruct us to share your personal data with Amazon. Amazon may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence, which may not provide adequate protection to personal data in line with Regulation (EU) 2016/679. You can revoke your consent at any time by disabling the Skill. Please read Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use for further information. Cross-border transfer Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data. If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as the United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or by contacting us here. How long do we keep your data? We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).
These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services.
Service Providers
We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support and market our Services.
We may share your personal data with the following service providers:
These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and/or related technology that we require to perform App analytics. See also above under Cookies and Analytics.
Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.
Other third parties
Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If Philips shares personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.
Please note, concerning possible third-party advertising in the App we do not share your personal data with these partners. Even if you opt in to receive marketing and if you allow all Cookies, we do not share your personal data with the advertising third party. What we do is analyze the effectiveness of such partnership campaigns and inform our partners on the effectiveness (e.g. how many App users have clicked on the ad, how many App users have invoked the offer). We are able to analyze this from reviewing the App usage and when you accept the Branch Metrics Cookie mentioned before. The external reporting of this effectiveness study is happening on an aggregated basis only, which means that our partner – the third party – will not be able to redirect this information to any individual App user.
Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.
Amazon Alexa | Kitchen Plus Skill
Depending on the Device model you use, the Kitchen Plus Skill (“Skill”) allows you to control your Device and obtain information via Amazon Alexa.
When you enable the Skill, Philips allows you to connect your Amazon Account to the Philips account you use to login to the App. When connecting your accounts, Philips and Amazon independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Philips shares account identifiers but does not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Amazon.
When you speak to Alexa, Amazon sends a written version of your voice commands to Philips together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Amazon so that Amazon can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Philips and Alexa may also exchange information on the Device you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a Device.
You understand that your commands and responses may amount to personal data. You also understand that Amazon provides its own services to you and by providing consent, you instruct us to share your personal data with Amazon. Amazon may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence, which may not provide adequate protection to personal data in line with Regulation (EU) 2016/679. You can revoke your consent at any time by disabling the Skill. Please read Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use for further information.
Cross-border transfer
Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.
If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as the United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or by contacting us here.
How long do we keep your data?
We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).
Your choices and rights If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us here. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law. In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to its processing. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable. Where we rely on consent to collect and/or process your personal data, you may withdraw your consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before your withdrawal. Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, our Services anymore. When we process your personal data based on a legal obligation to which we are subject, including when you interact with us to exercise any of your rights, we consider the processing to be lawful in accordance with Article 6.1.(c) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679. Where we rely on performance of a contract to process your personal data for purposes of the Services, we may not be able to provide the Services if we do not receive your information.
Your choices and rights
If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us here. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.
In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to its processing. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable.
Where we rely on consent to collect and/or process your personal data, you may withdraw your consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before your withdrawal.
Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, our Services anymore.
When we process your personal data based on a legal obligation to which we are subject, including when you interact with us to exercise any of your rights, we consider the processing to be lawful in accordance with Article 6.1.(c) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Where we rely on performance of a contract to process your personal data for purposes of the Services, we may not be able to provide the Services if we do not receive your information.
We protect your personal data We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to Philips against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.
We protect your personal data
We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to Philips against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.
Special information for parents While the Services are not directed to children, as defined under applicable law, it is Philips’ policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children. We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children and we strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests. If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with his or her personal data without their consent, please contact us here. If we become aware that a child has provided us with personal data, we will delete his/her data from our files.
Special information for parents
While the Services are not directed to children, as defined under applicable law, it is Philips’ policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children. We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children and we strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests.
If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with his or her personal data without their consent, please contact us here. If we become aware that a child has provided us with personal data, we will delete his/her data from our files.
Changes to this Privacy Notice Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice. We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice. The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.
Changes to this Privacy Notice
Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice.
We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice.
The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.
Contact Us If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Philips uses your personal data, you may contact Philips or our Data Protection Officer here. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region Philips Domestic Appliances Nederland B.V., High Tech Campus 42, 5656AE, Eindhoven, the Netherlands
Contact Us
If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Philips uses your personal data, you may contact Philips or our Data Protection Officer here. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region
Philips Domestic Appliances Nederland B.V.,
High Tech Campus 42, 5656AE,
Eindhoven, the Netherlands
Additional information for California Residents California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: https://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html. Pursuant to the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”), we are providing the following details regarding the categories of Personal Information that we collect and process about California residents via the Device and/or the App. For details on how we handle Personal Information pursuant to the CCPA in other contexts, please go here. Under the CCPA, “Personal Information” is information that identifies, relates to, or could reasonably be linked with a particular California resident or household. Sources of Personal Information We collect Personal Information from: Collection and Disclosure of Personal Information The following chart details which categories of Personal Information about California residents we plan to collect, as well as which categories of Personal Information we have collected and disclosed for our operational business purposes in the preceding 12 months.
Additional information for California Residents
California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: https://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html.
Pursuant to the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”), we are providing the following details regarding the categories of Personal Information that we collect and process about California residents via the Device and/or the App. For details on how we handle Personal Information pursuant to the CCPA in other contexts, please go here. Under the CCPA, “Personal Information” is information that identifies, relates to, or could reasonably be linked with a particular California resident or household.
Sources of Personal Information
We collect Personal Information from:
Collection and Disclosure of Personal Information
The following chart details which categories of Personal Information about California residents we plan to collect, as well as which categories of Personal Information we have collected and disclosed for our operational business purposes in the preceding 12 months.
|
Categories of Personal Information
|
Disclosed to Which Categories of Third Parties for Operational Business Purposes
|
Identifiers, such as name, contact information, IP address and other online identifiers.
|
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers; business partners; third-party sponsors of sweepstakes, contests and similar promotions; your social media account providers, in connection with the social sharing you choose to use.
|
Personal information as defined in the California customer records law, such as name and contact information.
|
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers.
|
Characteristics of protected classifications under California or federal law, such as age and primary language
|
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers.
|
Internet or network activity information, such as browsing history and interactions with our online services
|
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers.
|
Geolocation data, such as device location.
|
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers.
|
Inferences drawn from any of the Personal Information listed above to create a profile about, for example, an individual’s preferences, behaviour and characteristics
|
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers.
Use of Personal Information We use these categories of Personal Information for the purposes of operating, managing, and maintaining our business, providing our products and services, and accomplishing our business purposes and objectives, as described above under “What Personal Data are collected and for which purposes?” We do not sell and have not sold Personal Information in the preceding 12 months, as “sale” is defined in the CCPA. We do not sell the Personal Information of minors under 16 years of age. Individual Rights and Requests If you are a California resident, you may request that we: Disclose to you the following information covering the 12 months preceding your request: To make a request for the disclosures or deletion described above, please contact us at: https://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html or (866) 309-3263. We will verify and respond to your request as described above in “Your Choices and Rights” and consistent with applicable law, taking into account the type and sensitivity of the Personal Information subject to the request. We may need to request additional Personal Information from you, such as email address, mailing address, or telephone number in order to verify your identity and protect against fraudulent requests. If you make a deletion request, we may ask you to verify your request before we delete your Personal Information. You have the right to be free from unlawful discrimination for exercising your rights under the CCPA. Authorized Agents If you want to make a request as an authorized agent on behalf of a California resident, you may use the submission methods noted above. As part of our verification process, we may request that you provide, as applicable: If you are making a request on behalf of a California resident and have not provided us with a power of attorney from the resident pursuant to Probate Code sections 4000-4465, we may also require the resident to:
Use of Personal Information
We use these categories of Personal Information for the purposes of operating, managing, and maintaining our business, providing our products and services, and accomplishing our business purposes and objectives, as described above under “What Personal Data are collected and for which purposes?”
We do not sell and have not sold Personal Information in the preceding 12 months, as “sale” is defined in the CCPA. We do not sell the Personal Information of minors under 16 years of age.
Individual Rights and Requests
If you are a California resident, you may request that we:
Disclose to you the following information covering the 12 months preceding your request:
To make a request for the disclosures or deletion described above, please contact us at: https://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html or (866) 309-3263. We will verify and respond to your request as described above in “Your Choices and Rights” and consistent with applicable law, taking into account the type and sensitivity of the Personal Information subject to the request. We may need to request additional Personal Information from you, such as email address, mailing address, or telephone number in order to verify your identity and protect against fraudulent requests. If you make a deletion request, we may ask you to verify your request before we delete your Personal Information.
You have the right to be free from unlawful discrimination for exercising your rights under the CCPA.
Authorized Agents
If you want to make a request as an authorized agent on behalf of a California resident, you may use the submission methods noted above. As part of our verification process, we may request that you provide, as applicable:
If you are making a request on behalf of a California resident and have not provided us with a power of attorney from the resident pursuant to Probate Code sections 4000-4465, we may also require the resident to:
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.