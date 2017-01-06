Ключевые слова для поиска

Покажите им больше

Высокая четкость — заметят все.


Информационные дисплеи Philips высокой яркости. Сенсорные информационные панели. Профессиональные телевизоры с невероятным качеством изображения. Профессиональные дисплеи Philips для простого взаимодействия с посетителями. От поиска маршрута до вступительной речи — завладейте их вниманием.

Готовы к работе

Управляйте происходящим с помощью CMND — Управление контентом на информационной панели


Возьмите управление в свои руки с сенсорным управлением системами CMND.

Легко устанавливайте встроенные или пользовательские приложения на дисплей Philips на базе Android

Легко составляйте расписание отображения контента, например рекламы и расписания мероприятий.

Отображайте видео 4K на видеостене с помощью всего одного проигрывателя.

Решения для общественных мест

Case studies

Flemish Parliament Visitor Centre


The Flemish Parliament Visitor Centre takes guests on an exciting journey with Philips Professional Displays Solutions.
 

BELvue


BELvue museum curates a modern look at Belgian history With our new Philips set up, we have been able to make history attractive in the BELvue museum. 

Контактная информация


Нужна дополнительная информация? Мы всегда готовы помочь

Germany

Rainer Bloch
Business Director Professional Displays

rainer.bloch@tpv-tech.com

Hakan Demir
Inside Sales Manager Professional TV

hakan.demir@tpv-tech.com

Doris Zarda

Sales Manager Professional TV

doris.zarda@tpv-tech.com

Martin Kostorz
Sales Manager Signage Solutions

martin.kostorz@tpv-tech.com

Stefan Klima
Sales Manager Signage Solutions

stefan.klima@tpv-tech.com

Konstantin Flabouriaris
Sales Manager Signage Solutions

konstantin.flabouriaris@tpv-tech.com

Austria

Doris Zarda

Sales Manager Professional TV

doris.zarda@tpv-tech.com

Stefan Klima
Sales Manager Signage Solutions

stefan.klima@tpv-tech.com

Switzerland

Davide Longo
Sales Manager Professional Displays

davide.longo@tpv-tech.com

Mike Huber
Sales Manager Professional Displays

mike.huber@tpv-tech.com

France

Franck Dufrene
Sales Director Professional TV
(+33) 6 07 61 49 83
franck.dufrene@tpv-tech.com 

Fabrice Penhoat
Sales Director Signage Solutions
(+33) 6 64 70 03 07
fabrice.penhoat@tpv-tech.com 

Sandrine Gimenez

Sales Manager Professional Displays

(+33) 6 61 62 25 02

sandrine.gimenez@tpv-tech.com

Eric Majorczyk

Sales Manager Professional TV
(+33) 6 07 61 82 82
eric.majorczyk@tpv-tech.com

Vivien Cokelaer

Sales Manager Signage Solutions 
(+33) 6 82 13 19 83
vivien.cokelaer@tpv-tech.com 

Stéphane Dautry
Technical Manager
(+33) 6 34 61 37 23

stephane.dautry@tpv-tech.com

Virginie Da Costa
Marketing Manager
(+33) 6 34 07 08 34

virginie.dacosta@tpv-tech.com

Agnès Rouer

Support Commercial & Marketing

(+33) 1 82 97 00 93

agnes.rouer@tpv-tech.com

Iberia

Cesar Sanz
Sales Director Professional Displays
(+34) 6 29 80 33 71
cesar.sanz@mmd-p.com

Virginie Da Costa
Marketing Manager
(+34) 6 96 95 78 67
virginie.dacosta@tpv-tech.com

Spain

Gustavo Gil Serna
Sales Manager Professional TV
(+34) 6 96 95 78 67
gustavo.gil.serna@tpv-tech.com 

Eduardo Belinchón
Sales Manager

Signage Solutions
(+34) 6 29 12 19 69
eduardo.belinchon@tpv-tech.com

Portugal

Joao Carvalho

Sales Manager Professional Displays
(+35) 1932 70 54 25
joao.carvalho@tpv-tech.com

Italy

Simone Gagliardi
Sales Director Professional Displays
(+39) 366 3112558
simone.gagliardi@mmd-p.com 

Luca Guariniello
Marketing Manager
(+39) 348 1393136
luca.guariniello@tpv-tech.com

Giancarlo Casali
Sales Manager Professional TV 
(+39) 335 6819277
giancarlo.casali@tpv-tech.com 

Edoardo Stambazzi
Sales Manager Professional TV
(+39) 335 7830251
edoardo.stambazzi@tpv-tech.com

Andrea Castelnuovo
Sales Manager Signage Solutions
(+39) 335 1857806

andrea.castelnuovo@tpv-tech.com

Marco Guandalini
Sales Manager Signage Solutions
(+39) 335 7005194
marco.guandalini@tpv-tech.com 

Paolo Fede
Sales Manager Signage Solutions
(+39) 338 8468907
paolo.fede@mmd-p.com

Daniele Tomé
Technical Manager
(+39) 340 8726334
daniele.tome@tpv-tech.com

Middle East and Africa

Wim de Geest
Executive Director Professional Displays
+971 50 919 90 49
wim.de.geest@tpv-tech.com

South Africa

David Davtian
Sales Manager Professional Displays
+27 765 89 33 38
david.davtian@tpv-tech.com

Nordics

Mikael da Fonseca
Sales Director Professional Displays 

(+46) 736 88 88 45

mikael.dafonseca@tpv-tech.com

Titti Hagenfeldt

Marketing Manager Nordics 

(+46) 739 82 95 34

titti.hagenfeldt@tpv-tech.com

Sweden

Mikael da Fonseca
Sales Director Professional Displays 

(+46) 736 88 88 45

mikael.dafonseca@tpv-tech.com

Nils Brovold

Sales Manager Professional TV

(+46) 734 33 55 84

nils.brovold@tpv-tech.com

Mikael Vängelin

Sales Manager Professional Displays

(+46) 70 080 96 25

mikael.vangelin@tpv-tech.com

Peter Byström

Sales Manager Professional Displays

(+46) 76 834 00 31

peter.bystrom@tpv-tech.com

Denmark

Claus Rode
Sales Manager Professional Displays

(+45) 2929 03 10

claus.rode@tpv-tech.com

Finland

Mikael Holm
Sales Manager Professional Displays 

(+358) 40 520 99 00

mikael.holm@tpv-tech.com

Iceland

Nils Brovold
Sales Manager Professional TV

(+46) 734 33 55 84

nils.brovold@tpv-tech.com

Norway

Espen Bjornes
Sales Manager Professional Displays 

(+47) 934 30 222

espen.bjornes@tpv-tech.com

United Kingdom

Martin Ware
Business Management Director EMEA
martin.ware@philips-lfd.co.uk

Vicky Fox
Marketing Manager UK
victoria.fox@tpv-tech.com

Mark Woods
Corporate Sales Director
mark.woods@tpv-tech.com

Stuart Millward
Technical Sales Director

stuart.millward@tpv-tech.com

Lee Rudd
Business Manager Professional Displays
lee.rudd@tpv-tech.com

Kendra Ingram
Business Manager Professional TV 
kendra.ingram@tpv-tech.com

Caroline Grimes
Sales Manager Professional  Displays
caroline.grimes@tpv-tech.com

Tracy Barrow

Sales Manager Professional Displays

tracy.barrow@tpv-tech.com

Michael Tulip
Sales Manager Signage Solutions
michael.tulip@tpv-tech.com

Ellie East
Senior Key Account Manager
ellie.east@tpv-tech.com

Estonia

Mikael Holm

Sales Manager Professional Displays

(+358) 40 520 99 00

mikael.holm@tpv-tech.com

Latvia

Mikael Holm
Sales Manager Professional Displays

(+358) 40 520 99 00

mikael.holm@tpv-tech.com

Lithuania

Mikael Holm
Sales Manager Professional Displays

(+358) 40 520 99 00

mikael.holm@tpv-tech.com

South Eastern Europe

Bogdan Blinda
Sales Manager Professional Displays 

(+40) 74 777 9984

bogdan.blinda@tpv-tech.com

Israel

Omri Levin

Sales Manager Professional Displays

(+972) 544 630 094
omri.levin@mmp-p.com 

Russia

Alexey Klimkov 
Sales Manager Professional Displays
(+7) 926 339 87 38

alexey.klimkov@mmd-p.com

Turkey

Atilla Tufekci
Sales Manager Professional Displays
(+90) 532 2644700

atilla.tufekci@tpv-tech.com

Czech Republic and Slovakia

Milan Krejzlik
Sales Manager Professional Displays

(+420) 608 709 068

milan.krejzlik@tpv-tech.com

Leos Lemberk
Key account manager

(+420) 735 751 106

leos.lemberk@tpv-tech.com

Poland

Mariusz Chludzinski
Sales Director Poland 
(+48) 600 438 078

mariusz.chludzinski@tpv-tech.com

Hungary

Rita Takacs 
Sales Manager Professional Displays

(+36) 304 00 83 51

rita.takacs@tpv-tech.com

United States

Joseph King
Commercial Director, North America
404-307-9308
joseph.king@epius.com

Denell Davis
Marketing Manager, North America
470-395-0179
denell.davis@epius.com

Mark Phillips

Director of Key Accounts

310-615-3111

mark@epius.com

Jack Boyczuk
Business Development Manager, North AmericaSolutions Northeast

716-200-6527

jack.boyczuk@epius.com

Tim Lawler
Regional Sales Manager, Northeast Region
610-639-4877
tim.lawler@epius.com

Dale Feyereisen
Sr. Regional Sales Manager, Central Region
952-955-7075
dale@epius.com

Mark Laramie
Technical Product Manager, North America

678-974-1683

mark.laramie@epius.com

John Kilgore
Regional Sales Manager, Western Region

303-601-9694

john.kilgore@epius.com

Daniel Vines
Regional Sales Manager, Southeast

770-329-5627
daniel.vines@epius.com

John Sullivan
Channel Sales Manager, North America

404-229-2099

john.sullivan@epius.com

