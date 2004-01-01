Ключевые слова для поиска

Trilogy EV300

Аппарат ИВЛ для медицинских учреждений

Аппарат ИВЛ Trilogy EV300 оснащен высокопроизводительной турбиной и предназначен для неинвазивной и инвазивной вентиляции легких. Благодаря этому респираторная поддержка на протяжении всего периода госпитализации может проводиться при помощи одного аппарата ИВЛ независимо от тяжести состояния пациента. Внутрибольничная транспортировка пациентов с аппаратом Trilogy EV300 позволяет экономить время и трудозатраты медицинского персонала.

Особенности
Trilogy EV300 прост в освоении и эксплуатации. Расширенные возможности мониторинга параметров респираторной механики помогают оптимизировать механическую вентиляцию легких. Trilogy EV300 предназначен для проведения неинвазивной и инвазивной вентиляции легких у всех категорий пациентов. Режимы с управлением по объему и давлению, AVAPS-AЕ, мониторинг SpO₂ и EtCO₂, а также измерение динамических параметров легочной механики и многоуровневая система сигналов тревог обеспечивают адаптивность терапии. Благодаря широкому выбору контуров Trilogy EV300 может использоваться для механической вентиляции легких взрослых и детей массой >2,5 кг.

Trilogy EV300 прост в освоении и эксплуатации. Расширенные возможности мониторинга параметров респираторной механики помогают оптимизировать механическую вентиляцию легких. Trilogy EV300 предназначен для проведения неинвазивной и инвазивной вентиляции легких у всех категорий пациентов. Режимы с управлением по объему и давлению, AVAPS-AЕ, мониторинг SpO₂ и EtCO₂, а также измерение динамических параметров легочной механики и многоуровневая система сигналов тревог обеспечивают адаптивность терапии. Благодаря широкому выбору контуров Trilogy EV300 может использоваться для механической вентиляции легких взрослых и детей массой >2,5 кг.

Trilogy EV300 прост в освоении и эксплуатации. Расширенные возможности мониторинга параметров респираторной механики помогают оптимизировать механическую вентиляцию легких. Trilogy EV300 предназначен для проведения неинвазивной и инвазивной вентиляции легких у всех категорий пациентов. Режимы с управлением по объему и давлению, AVAPS-AЕ, мониторинг SpO₂ и EtCO₂, а также измерение динамических параметров легочной механики и многоуровневая система сигналов тревог обеспечивают адаптивность терапии. Благодаря широкому выбору контуров Trilogy EV300 может использоваться для механической вентиляции легких взрослых и детей массой >2,5 кг.
Trilogy EV300 прост в освоении и эксплуатации. Расширенные возможности мониторинга параметров респираторной механики помогают оптимизировать механическую вентиляцию легких. Trilogy EV300 предназначен для проведения неинвазивной и инвазивной вентиляции легких у всех категорий пациентов. Режимы с управлением по объему и давлению, AVAPS-AЕ, мониторинг SpO₂ и EtCO₂, а также измерение динамических параметров легочной механики и многоуровневая система сигналов тревог обеспечивают адаптивность терапии. Благодаря широкому выбору контуров Trilogy EV300 может использоваться для механической вентиляции легких взрослых и детей массой >2,5 кг.
Аппарат Trilogy EV300 разработан для быстрого подбора параметров ИВЛ и удобства работы, не зависимо от степени тяжести респираторной патологии. Интуитивно понятный графический интерфейс, сенсорный дисплей диагональю 8 дюймов, предустановленные параметры и простая навигация по меню способствуют быстрой настройке и изменению параметров для различных категорий пациентов.

Аппарат Trilogy EV300 разработан для быстрого подбора параметров ИВЛ и удобства работы, не зависимо от степени тяжести респираторной патологии. Интуитивно понятный графический интерфейс, сенсорный дисплей диагональю 8 дюймов, предустановленные параметры и простая навигация по меню способствуют быстрой настройке и изменению параметров для различных категорий пациентов.

Аппарат Trilogy EV300 разработан для быстрого подбора параметров ИВЛ и удобства работы, не зависимо от степени тяжести респираторной патологии. Интуитивно понятный графический интерфейс, сенсорный дисплей диагональю 8 дюймов, предустановленные параметры и простая навигация по меню способствуют быстрой настройке и изменению параметров для различных категорий пациентов.
Аппарат Trilogy EV300 разработан для быстрого подбора параметров ИВЛ и удобства работы, не зависимо от степени тяжести респираторной патологии. Интуитивно понятный графический интерфейс, сенсорный дисплей диагональю 8 дюймов, предустановленные параметры и простая навигация по меню способствуют быстрой настройке и изменению параметров для различных категорий пациентов.
Для Trilogy EV300 предусмотрена техническая поддержка на месте и по телефону, наличие обучающих ресурсов, расширенная гарантия и разработанный план технического обслуживания. Аппарат нуждается только в ежегодном профилактическом осмотре. Для калибровки необходимо минимальное оборудование. Благодаря небольшому количеству требований к уходу, а также возможности обслуживания на месте эксплуатации, поддержка аппарата Trilogy EV300 не вызывает затруднений.

Для Trilogy EV300 предусмотрена техническая поддержка на месте и по телефону, наличие обучающих ресурсов, расширенная гарантия и разработанный план технического обслуживания. Аппарат нуждается только в ежегодном профилактическом осмотре. Для калибровки необходимо минимальное оборудование. Благодаря небольшому количеству требований к уходу, а также возможности обслуживания на месте эксплуатации, поддержка аппарата Trilogy EV300 не вызывает затруднений.

Для Trilogy EV300 предусмотрена техническая поддержка на месте и по телефону, наличие обучающих ресурсов, расширенная гарантия и разработанный план технического обслуживания. Аппарат нуждается только в ежегодном профилактическом осмотре. Для калибровки необходимо минимальное оборудование. Благодаря небольшому количеству требований к уходу, а также возможности обслуживания на месте эксплуатации, поддержка аппарата Trilogy EV300 не вызывает затруднений.
Для Trilogy EV300 предусмотрена техническая поддержка на месте и по телефону, наличие обучающих ресурсов, расширенная гарантия и разработанный план технического обслуживания. Аппарат нуждается только в ежегодном профилактическом осмотре. Для калибровки необходимо минимальное оборудование. Благодаря небольшому количеству требований к уходу, а также возможности обслуживания на месте эксплуатации, поддержка аппарата Trilogy EV300 не вызывает затруднений.
Новейшие разработки предназначены для терапии различных заболеваний, сопровождающихся дыхательной недостаточностью. Функция AVAPS автоматически регулирует поддержку давлением для достижения целевого дыхательного объема, а Auto EPAP автоматически подбирает минимальное эффективное давление для поддержания проходимости верхних дыхательных путей. Auto Backup задерживает аппаратный вдох до полного выдоха пациента для обеспечения максимального комфорта.

Новейшие разработки предназначены для терапии различных заболеваний, сопровождающихся дыхательной недостаточностью. Функция AVAPS автоматически регулирует поддержку давлением для достижения целевого дыхательного объема, а Auto EPAP автоматически подбирает минимальное эффективное давление для поддержания проходимости верхних дыхательных путей. Auto Backup задерживает аппаратный вдох до полного выдоха пациента для обеспечения максимального комфорта.

Новейшие разработки предназначены для терапии различных заболеваний, сопровождающихся дыхательной недостаточностью. Функция AVAPS автоматически регулирует поддержку давлением для достижения целевого дыхательного объема, а Auto EPAP автоматически подбирает минимальное эффективное давление для поддержания проходимости верхних дыхательных путей. Auto Backup задерживает аппаратный вдох до полного выдоха пациента для обеспечения максимального комфорта.
Новейшие разработки предназначены для терапии различных заболеваний, сопровождающихся дыхательной недостаточностью. Функция AVAPS автоматически регулирует поддержку давлением для достижения целевого дыхательного объема, а Auto EPAP автоматически подбирает минимальное эффективное давление для поддержания проходимости верхних дыхательных путей. Auto Backup задерживает аппаратный вдох до полного выдоха пациента для обеспечения максимального комфорта.
Подходит для эксплуатации в любых условиях стационара

Универсален для всех отделений медицинского учреждения

Аппарат ИВЛ Trilogy EV300 подходит для респираторной поддержки пациентов с хроническими заболеваниями и в критическом состоянии в любом отделении стационара. Смеситель кислородно-воздушной смеси, повышенная ударопрочность и устойчивость к вибрационным воздействиям обеспечивают безопасную транспортировку пациентов внутри стационара.

Универсален для всех отделений медицинского учреждения

Аппарат ИВЛ Trilogy EV300 подходит для респираторной поддержки пациентов с хроническими заболеваниями и в критическом состоянии в любом отделении стационара. Смеситель кислородно-воздушной смеси, повышенная ударопрочность и устойчивость к вибрационным воздействиям обеспечивают безопасную транспортировку пациентов внутри стационара.

Универсален для всех отделений медицинского учреждения

Аппарат ИВЛ Trilogy EV300 подходит для респираторной поддержки пациентов с хроническими заболеваниями и в критическом состоянии в любом отделении стационара. Смеситель кислородно-воздушной смеси, повышенная ударопрочность и устойчивость к вибрационным воздействиям обеспечивают безопасную транспортировку пациентов внутри стационара.
До 15 часов в автономном режиме

Портативность для большей автономности

Портативный аппарат ИВЛ Trilogy EV300 способен работать до 15 часов в автономном режиме* от внутреннего и съемного блоков питания. Горячая замена блока питания обеспечивает бесперебойную работу и максимальную портативность аппарата ИВЛ при переводах пациентов между различными отделениями медицинской организации.

Портативность для большей автономности

Портативный аппарат ИВЛ Trilogy EV300 способен работать до 15 часов в автономном режиме* от внутреннего и съемного блоков питания. Горячая замена блока питания обеспечивает бесперебойную работу и максимальную портативность аппарата ИВЛ при переводах пациентов между различными отделениями медицинской организации.

Портативность для большей автономности

Портативный аппарат ИВЛ Trilogy EV300 способен работать до 15 часов в автономном режиме* от внутреннего и съемного блоков питания. Горячая замена блока питания обеспечивает бесперебойную работу и максимальную портативность аппарата ИВЛ при переводах пациентов между различными отделениями медицинской организации.
Алгоритм Auto-Trak

Алгоритм Auto-Trak

Адаптивный алгоритм Trilogy EV300 улучшает синхронизацию дыхательных усилий пациента и работу аппарата ИВЛ. Алгоритм Auto-Trak предусматривают повышенную чувствительность триггера для пациентов с минимальным дыхательным усилием, одновременно снижая необходимость в ручной настройке.

Алгоритм Auto-Trak

Адаптивный алгоритм Trilogy EV300 улучшает синхронизацию дыхательных усилий пациента и работу аппарата ИВЛ. Алгоритм Auto-Trak предусматривают повышенную чувствительность триггера для пациентов с минимальным дыхательным усилием, одновременно снижая необходимость в ручной настройке.

Алгоритм Auto-Trak

Адаптивный алгоритм Trilogy EV300 улучшает синхронизацию дыхательных усилий пациента и работу аппарата ИВЛ. Алгоритм Auto-Trak предусматривают повышенную чувствительность триггера для пациентов с минимальным дыхательным усилием, одновременно снижая необходимость в ручной настройке.
Trilogy EV300 прост в освоении и эксплуатации. Расширенные возможности мониторинга параметров респираторной механики помогают оптимизировать механическую вентиляцию легких. Trilogy EV300 предназначен для проведения неинвазивной и инвазивной вентиляции легких у всех категорий пациентов. Режимы с управлением по объему и давлению, AVAPS-AЕ, мониторинг SpO₂ и EtCO₂, а также измерение динамических параметров легочной механики и многоуровневая система сигналов тревог обеспечивают адаптивность терапии. Благодаря широкому выбору контуров Trilogy EV300 может использоваться для механической вентиляции легких взрослых и детей массой >2,5 кг.

Trilogy EV300 прост в освоении и эксплуатации. Расширенные возможности мониторинга параметров респираторной механики помогают оптимизировать механическую вентиляцию легких. Trilogy EV300 предназначен для проведения неинвазивной и инвазивной вентиляции легких у всех категорий пациентов. Режимы с управлением по объему и давлению, AVAPS-AЕ, мониторинг SpO₂ и EtCO₂, а также измерение динамических параметров легочной механики и многоуровневая система сигналов тревог обеспечивают адаптивность терапии. Благодаря широкому выбору контуров Trilogy EV300 может использоваться для механической вентиляции легких взрослых и детей массой >2,5 кг.

Trilogy EV300 прост в освоении и эксплуатации. Расширенные возможности мониторинга параметров респираторной механики помогают оптимизировать механическую вентиляцию легких. Trilogy EV300 предназначен для проведения неинвазивной и инвазивной вентиляции легких у всех категорий пациентов. Режимы с управлением по объему и давлению, AVAPS-AЕ, мониторинг SpO₂ и EtCO₂, а также измерение динамических параметров легочной механики и многоуровневая система сигналов тревог обеспечивают адаптивность терапии. Благодаря широкому выбору контуров Trilogy EV300 может использоваться для механической вентиляции легких взрослых и детей массой >2,5 кг.
Trilogy EV300 прост в освоении и эксплуатации. Расширенные возможности мониторинга параметров респираторной механики помогают оптимизировать механическую вентиляцию легких. Trilogy EV300 предназначен для проведения неинвазивной и инвазивной вентиляции легких у всех категорий пациентов. Режимы с управлением по объему и давлению, AVAPS-AЕ, мониторинг SpO₂ и EtCO₂, а также измерение динамических параметров легочной механики и многоуровневая система сигналов тревог обеспечивают адаптивность терапии. Благодаря широкому выбору контуров Trilogy EV300 может использоваться для механической вентиляции легких взрослых и детей массой >2,5 кг.
Аппарат Trilogy EV300 разработан для быстрого подбора параметров ИВЛ и удобства работы, не зависимо от степени тяжести респираторной патологии. Интуитивно понятный графический интерфейс, сенсорный дисплей диагональю 8 дюймов, предустановленные параметры и простая навигация по меню способствуют быстрой настройке и изменению параметров для различных категорий пациентов.

Аппарат Trilogy EV300 разработан для быстрого подбора параметров ИВЛ и удобства работы, не зависимо от степени тяжести респираторной патологии. Интуитивно понятный графический интерфейс, сенсорный дисплей диагональю 8 дюймов, предустановленные параметры и простая навигация по меню способствуют быстрой настройке и изменению параметров для различных категорий пациентов.

Аппарат Trilogy EV300 разработан для быстрого подбора параметров ИВЛ и удобства работы, не зависимо от степени тяжести респираторной патологии. Интуитивно понятный графический интерфейс, сенсорный дисплей диагональю 8 дюймов, предустановленные параметры и простая навигация по меню способствуют быстрой настройке и изменению параметров для различных категорий пациентов.
Аппарат Trilogy EV300 разработан для быстрого подбора параметров ИВЛ и удобства работы, не зависимо от степени тяжести респираторной патологии. Интуитивно понятный графический интерфейс, сенсорный дисплей диагональю 8 дюймов, предустановленные параметры и простая навигация по меню способствуют быстрой настройке и изменению параметров для различных категорий пациентов.
Для Trilogy EV300 предусмотрена техническая поддержка на месте и по телефону, наличие обучающих ресурсов, расширенная гарантия и разработанный план технического обслуживания. Аппарат нуждается только в ежегодном профилактическом осмотре. Для калибровки необходимо минимальное оборудование. Благодаря небольшому количеству требований к уходу, а также возможности обслуживания на месте эксплуатации, поддержка аппарата Trilogy EV300 не вызывает затруднений.

Для Trilogy EV300 предусмотрена техническая поддержка на месте и по телефону, наличие обучающих ресурсов, расширенная гарантия и разработанный план технического обслуживания. Аппарат нуждается только в ежегодном профилактическом осмотре. Для калибровки необходимо минимальное оборудование. Благодаря небольшому количеству требований к уходу, а также возможности обслуживания на месте эксплуатации, поддержка аппарата Trilogy EV300 не вызывает затруднений.

Для Trilogy EV300 предусмотрена техническая поддержка на месте и по телефону, наличие обучающих ресурсов, расширенная гарантия и разработанный план технического обслуживания. Аппарат нуждается только в ежегодном профилактическом осмотре. Для калибровки необходимо минимальное оборудование. Благодаря небольшому количеству требований к уходу, а также возможности обслуживания на месте эксплуатации, поддержка аппарата Trilogy EV300 не вызывает затруднений.
Для Trilogy EV300 предусмотрена техническая поддержка на месте и по телефону, наличие обучающих ресурсов, расширенная гарантия и разработанный план технического обслуживания. Аппарат нуждается только в ежегодном профилактическом осмотре. Для калибровки необходимо минимальное оборудование. Благодаря небольшому количеству требований к уходу, а также возможности обслуживания на месте эксплуатации, поддержка аппарата Trilogy EV300 не вызывает затруднений.
Новейшие разработки предназначены для терапии различных заболеваний, сопровождающихся дыхательной недостаточностью. Функция AVAPS автоматически регулирует поддержку давлением для достижения целевого дыхательного объема, а Auto EPAP автоматически подбирает минимальное эффективное давление для поддержания проходимости верхних дыхательных путей. Auto Backup задерживает аппаратный вдох до полного выдоха пациента для обеспечения максимального комфорта.

Новейшие разработки предназначены для терапии различных заболеваний, сопровождающихся дыхательной недостаточностью. Функция AVAPS автоматически регулирует поддержку давлением для достижения целевого дыхательного объема, а Auto EPAP автоматически подбирает минимальное эффективное давление для поддержания проходимости верхних дыхательных путей. Auto Backup задерживает аппаратный вдох до полного выдоха пациента для обеспечения максимального комфорта.

Новейшие разработки предназначены для терапии различных заболеваний, сопровождающихся дыхательной недостаточностью. Функция AVAPS автоматически регулирует поддержку давлением для достижения целевого дыхательного объема, а Auto EPAP автоматически подбирает минимальное эффективное давление для поддержания проходимости верхних дыхательных путей. Auto Backup задерживает аппаратный вдох до полного выдоха пациента для обеспечения максимального комфорта.
Новейшие разработки предназначены для терапии различных заболеваний, сопровождающихся дыхательной недостаточностью. Функция AVAPS автоматически регулирует поддержку давлением для достижения целевого дыхательного объема, а Auto EPAP автоматически подбирает минимальное эффективное давление для поддержания проходимости верхних дыхательных путей. Auto Backup задерживает аппаратный вдох до полного выдоха пациента для обеспечения максимального комфорта.
Аппарат ИВЛ Trilogy EV300 подходит для респираторной поддержки пациентов с хроническими заболеваниями и в критическом состоянии в любом отделении стационара. Смеситель кислородно-воздушной смеси, повышенная ударопрочность и устойчивость к вибрационным воздействиям обеспечивают безопасную транспортировку пациентов внутри стационара.

Аппарат ИВЛ Trilogy EV300 подходит для респираторной поддержки пациентов с хроническими заболеваниями и в критическом состоянии в любом отделении стационара. Смеситель кислородно-воздушной смеси, повышенная ударопрочность и устойчивость к вибрационным воздействиям обеспечивают безопасную транспортировку пациентов внутри стационара.

Аппарат ИВЛ Trilogy EV300 подходит для респираторной поддержки пациентов с хроническими заболеваниями и в критическом состоянии в любом отделении стационара. Смеситель кислородно-воздушной смеси, повышенная ударопрочность и устойчивость к вибрационным воздействиям обеспечивают безопасную транспортировку пациентов внутри стационара.
Портативный аппарат ИВЛ Trilogy EV300 способен работать до 15 часов в автономном режиме* от внутреннего и съемного блоков питания. Горячая замена блока питания обеспечивает бесперебойную работу и максимальную портативность аппарата ИВЛ при переводах пациентов между различными отделениями медицинской организации.

Портативный аппарат ИВЛ Trilogy EV300 способен работать до 15 часов в автономном режиме* от внутреннего и съемного блоков питания. Горячая замена блока питания обеспечивает бесперебойную работу и максимальную портативность аппарата ИВЛ при переводах пациентов между различными отделениями медицинской организации.

Портативный аппарат ИВЛ Trilogy EV300 способен работать до 15 часов в автономном режиме* от внутреннего и съемного блоков питания. Горячая замена блока питания обеспечивает бесперебойную работу и максимальную портативность аппарата ИВЛ при переводах пациентов между различными отделениями медицинской организации.
Адаптивный алгоритм Trilogy EV300 улучшает синхронизацию дыхательных усилий пациента и работу аппарата ИВЛ. Алгоритм Auto-Trak предусматривают повышенную чувствительность триггера для пациентов с минимальным дыхательным усилием, одновременно снижая необходимость в ручной настройке.

Адаптивный алгоритм Trilogy EV300 улучшает синхронизацию дыхательных усилий пациента и работу аппарата ИВЛ. Алгоритм Auto-Trak предусматривают повышенную чувствительность триггера для пациентов с минимальным дыхательным усилием, одновременно снижая необходимость в ручной настройке.

Адаптивный алгоритм Trilogy EV300 улучшает синхронизацию дыхательных усилий пациента и работу аппарата ИВЛ. Алгоритм Auto-Trak предусматривают повышенную чувствительность триггера для пациентов с минимальным дыхательным усилием, одновременно снижая необходимость в ручной настройке.

Tехнические характеристики

Ventilation modes
A/C-PC
  • Вспомогательное управление (с управлением по давлению)
A/C-VC
  • Вспомогательное управление (с управлением по объему)
CPAP
  • Непрерывное положительное давление в дыхательных путях
PSV
  • Вентиляция с поддержкой давлением
S/T
  • Спонтанная/синхронизированная вентиляция
SIMV-PC
  • Синхронизированная перемежающаяся принудительная вентиляция (с управлением по давлению)
SIMV-VC
  • Синхронизированная перемежающаяся принудительная вентиляция (с управлением по объему)
Weight
  • Вес: 6,3 кг
Size
  • Размеры: 19,3 см х 28,6 см х 24,5 см (Ш х Д х В)
Screen dimensions
  • Размеры экрана: 20,32 см
Ingress protection
  • Степень защиты: IP22: защита от объектов размером с палец и защита от капель воды при наклоне до 15 градусов
Low flow
  • Низкий поток: 0-30 л/мин; максимум 10 кПа (сухой кислород)
High pressure
  • Высокое давление: 280-600 кПа (сухой кислород)
Tidal volume (Vti or Vte)
  • Дыхательный объем (Vti или Vte): 0-2000 мл с шагом 1 мл
Minute ventilation (MinVent)
  • Минутный объем вентиляции (MinVent): 0-30 л/мин с шагом 0,1 л/мин
Leak
  • Утечка: 0-200 л/мин с шагом 0,1 л/мин
Respiratory rate (RR)
  • Частота дыхания (RR): 0-90 дых.дв./мин с шагом 1 дых.дв./мин
Peak inspiratory flow PIF
  • Пиковая скорость выдоха (PIF): 0-200 л/мин с шагом 0,1 л/мин
Peak inspiratory pressure PIP
  • Пиковое давление на вдохе (PIP): от 0 до 90 см H₂O с шагом 0,1 см H₂O
Mean airway pressure
  • Среднее давление в дыхательных путях: от 0 до 90 см H₂O с шагом 0,1 см H₂O
Spontaneous triggered breaths
  • Процент спонтанных инициированных дыхательных движений (%Spont Trig): от 0 до 100 % с шагом 1 %
I:E ratio
  • Отношение вдох:выдох (I:E ratio): от 9,9:1 до 1:9,9
Dynamic compliance (Dyn C)
  • Динамическое соответствие (Dyn C): от 1 до 100 мл/см H₂O с шагом 1 мл/см H₂O
Dynamic resistance (Dyn R)
  • Динамическое сопротивление (Dyn R): от 5 до 200 см H₂O /л/сек с шагом 1 см H₂O /л/сек
Dynamic plateau pressure
  • Динамическое давление плато (Dyn Pplat): от 0 до 90 см H₂O с шагом 1 см H₂O
Auto-PEEP
  • Auto-PEEP: от 0 до 20 см H₂O с шагом 1 см H₂O
FiO₂ with FiO₂ sensor
  • FiO₂ с датчиком FiO₂: от 21% до 100% с шагом 1%
SpO₂ with pulse oximeter
  • SpO₂ с пульсоксимтером: от 0 до 100% с шагом 1%
Pulse rate with pulse oximeter
  • Частота сердечных сокращений с пульсоксиметром: 18-321 ударов в минуту с шагом 1 удар в минуту
EtCO₂ with CO₂ accessory
  • EtCO₂ с устройством CO₂: 0-150 мм.рт.ст. с шагом 1 мм.рт.ст.
AC input voltage
  • Напряжение переменного тока на входе: 100–240 В, 50/60 Гц, 1,7–0,6 A
DC input voltage
  • Напряжение постоянного тока на входе: 12/24 В, 6,5 A
Li-ion batteries
  • Внутренняя и съемная литий-ионные батареи: 15 часов номинального общего времени работы ( 7,5 часов для каждой батареи)
Charge time for battery
  • Время зарядки для съемной и внутренней батареи: от 0 до 80 % - 2,5 ч, от 0 до 100 % - 3,5 ч.
Inspiratory Pressure
  • Низкое давление на вдохе: 1–89 см H₂O с шагом 1 см H₂O
Tidal Volume
  • Низкий дыхательный объем: ВЫКЛ, 10–2000 мл с шагом 5 мл
Minute Ventilation
  • Высокий минутный объем вентиляции: 0,2–30 л/мин с минимальным шагом 0,1 л/мин
Respiratory Rate
  • Высокая частота дыхания: ВЫКЛ, 1–90 циклов/мин (дыхательных циклов в минуту) с шагом 1 цикл/мин
Circuit Disconnection
  • Контур отключен: ВЫКЛ, 5–60 секунд в шагом 5 секунд
Apnea Interval
  • Апноэ: 5–60 секунд с шагом 5 секунд
Operating Conditions
  • Температура: 0–40 °C,отн.влажность: от 5 % до 90 % без конденсации; атм.давление: от 62 до 106 кПа;высота над уровнем моря: примерно от -384 до 3954 м
Transient operating temp
  • Временная рабочая температура: от -20 до 50°C
Storage temperature
  • Хранение при: температуре от -25 до 70°C;относительной влажности от 5% до 93% (без конденсации)
AVAPS with passive circuit
  • AVAPS с пассивным контуром: только режимы PSV, S/T и A/C-PC
Tidal volume
  • Дыхательный объем: 35-2000 мл
Breath rate
  • Частота дыхания: 0-80 уд/мин
PEEP
  • PEEP: 0-35 см H₂O для активных выпускных контуров, 3-25 см H₂O для пассивных контуров
EPAP/CPAP
  • EPAP/CPAP: 3-25 см H₂O
IPAP
  • IPAP: 3–60 см H₂O
Pressure support/control
  • Поддержка давлением/управление по давлению: 0-60 см H₂O, давление пациента ограничено до 60 см H₂O
Inspiratory time
  • Длительность вдоха: 0,3-5,0 с, сдерживание для обратного отношения длительности вдоха и выдоха
Rise time
  • Время повышения: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Triggering and cycling
  • Срабатывание и переключение: «Off», «Auto-Trak», «Sensitive AutoTrak», «Flow Trigger»
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • Порог чувствительности к воздушному потоку триггера: 0,5-9 л/мин
Flow cycle sensitivity
  • Порог чувствительности к воздушному потоку для переключения цикла: макс. поток 10-90 %
Flow pattern
  • Схема потока: линейное изменение давления или квадратный поток
FiO₂
  • FiO₂: 21-100 %
Inspiratory time min/max
  • Длительность вдоха мин/макс.: 0,3–3,0 с
Backup ventilation
  • Резервная вентиляция: «On» (Вкл.)/ «Off» (Выкл.)
General
Collateral
Particular
Wireless communication
  • ** Номинальное время работы для каждого аккумулятора согласно требованиям Международной электротехнической комиссии (7,5 ч/аккум.). Время зарядки сменного аккумулятора от 0 до 80% составляет 2,5 часа, время зарядки внутреннего аккумулятора от 0 до 100% составляет 3,5 часа.
  • Обратите внимание, что список оборудования доступного для приобретения в вашей стране может отличаться от указанного на сайте. Регистрационное удостоверение № РЗН 2020/11649 Аппарат искусственной вентиляции легких Trilogy Evo с принадлежностями, варианты исполнения: Trilogy Evo, Trilogy EV300.

