Поддерживающий катетер

Катетеры Quick-Cross созданы для поддержки в самых сложных случаях. Катетер обеспечивает доступ к разветвленным анатомическим структурам, сложным и диффузным поражениям артерий благодаря 45-градусному углу подхождения кончика. Конический кончик с низким профилем способствует плавному переходу от катетера к  проводнику.

Особенности
Оплётка из нержавеющей стали

Оплётка из нержавеющей стали

Обеспечивает дополнительную прочность, оптимальную передачу вращательных и толкательных усилий.

Кончик с углом 45˚

Кончик с углом 45˚

Обеспечивает возможность доступа к сложным анатомическим структурам и диффузным поражениям.

Три рентгеноконтрастных маркера

Три рентгеноконтрастных маркера

Рентгеноконтрастные маркеры для подтверждения положения катетера.

Гидрофильное покрытие

Гидрофильное покрытие

Гидрофильное покрытие обеспечивает лёгкое прохождение катетера.

Конический кончик с низким профилем

Конический кончик с низким профилем

Плавный переход от катетера к проводнику облегчает преодоление сложных и диффузных поражений.

Tехнические характеристики

Model number 518-093
Model number 518-093
Distal tip profile
  • 2,1 F/0,028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0,038"
Working length
  • 150 см
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0,018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5 F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4 F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0,044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 мм
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-091
Model number 518-091
Distal tip profile
  • 2,1 F/0,028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0,038"
Working length
  • 135 см
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0,018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5 F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4 F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0,044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 мм
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-077
Model number 518-077
Distal tip profile
  • 3,2 F/0,042" 
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0,052"
Working length
  • 65 см
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0,035"
Guide compatibility
  • --
Sheath compatibility
  • 5 F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0,059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 мм
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-087
Model number 518-087
Distal tip profile
  • 1,9 F/0,025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0,034"
Working length
  • 150 см
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0,014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5 F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4 F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0,042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 мм
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-089
Model number 518-089
Distal tip profile
  • 2,1 F/0,028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0,038"
Working length
  • 90 см
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0,018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5 F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4 F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0,044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 мм
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-079
Model number 518-079
Distal tip profile
  • 3,2 F/0,042" 
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0,052"
Working length
  • 90 см
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0,035"
Guide compatibility
  • --
Sheath compatibility
  • 5 F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0,059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 мм
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-085
Model number 518-085
Distal tip profile
  • 1,9 F/0,025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0,034"
Working length
  • 135 см
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0,014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5 F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4 F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0,042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 мм
Throw angle
  • 15 мм
Model number 518-081
Model number 518-081
Distal tip profile
  • 3,2 F/0,042" 
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0,052"
Working length
  • 135 см
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0,035"
Guide compatibility
  • --
Sheath compatibility
  • 5 F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0,059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 мм
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-083
Model number 518-083
Distal tip profile
  • 3,2 F/0,042" 
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0,052"
Working length
  • 150 см
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0,035"
Guide compatibility
  • --
Sheath compatibility
  • 5 F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0,059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 мм
Throw angle
  • 45°
Tехнические характеристики
