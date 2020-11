The peak flow meter is a simple, hand-held device which is used for measuring your child's peak flow value.

Guide your child to measure their peak flow value with a peak flow meter by following these steps:

Slide off the top cover and unfold the bottom cover into a handle. Move the red indicator to the bottom of the scale. Stand up, if possible. Instruct your child to breathe in as deeply as they can, and put their lips and teeth around the mouthpiece. Blow out as hard and fast as they can, staying straight. They should not bend over as they blow. Read the peak flow measurement next to the indicator, and see what color-coded section their reading is in (if their peak flow zones have been established). Write down the reading. Then slide the indicator back down to the bottom of the scale. Repeat steps 4 and 5 two more times and write down the reading each time.

Then, the highest reading from three attempts should be recorded as your children's peak flow reading. It's a good idea to let your children practice using the peak flow meter in front of their healthcare professional.