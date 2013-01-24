Наши лампы оснащены мощными высококачественными светодиодами, обеспечивающими яркое четкое освещение и хорошую видимость для максимально эффективной работы.



Светодиодные лампы излучают белый холодный свет и имеют высокую яркость светового потока для оптимального уровня освещенности.

Широкий луч яркого света равномерно распределяется по помещению, гарантируя прекрасный обзор и освещая каждую деталь с невероятной точностью.





Светодиоды излучают белый приятный для глаз, естественный свет с цветовой температурой 6000 К. Таким образом, рабочий процесс будет протекать в намного более комфортных условиях.

Our lamps feature powerful, high-quality LEDs for a bright, intense light with maximum performance to defeat darkness and optimize clarity and vision.

The white LED light has a cool color temperature and a high lumen output to guarantee you see more visible light.

The wide beam of bright light is distributed evenly over the illuminated area, giving you the optimum overview and lighting every detail with pinpoint precision.

With a color temperature of 6 000 K our LEDs produce a natural white light that’s easy on the eye, improving visual comfort and reducing eye strain for fatigue-free working.