Главная страница
Philips - Нажмите здесь, чтобы перейти на домашнюю страницу

Ключевые слова для поиска

1
Товары

Знаете ли  

вы?

Обжаренные зерна. В зернах высокой степени обжарки содержится меньше кофеина

Зерна более сильной обжарки содержат меньше кофеина

 

Чем дольше обжариваются кофейные зерна и чем темнее они становятся, тем больше кофеина испаряется.

The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
Существует более 50 сортов кофе

Более 50 сортов

 

Существует более 50 сортов кофе, однако только два вида — арабика и робуста — используются в коммерческом производстве. Арабика стала самым популярным сортом кофе — ей отдают предпочтение 70 % кофеманов.

The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
Although there are over 50 species of coffee, only 2 – Arabica and Robusta – are used in commercial coffee production. Arabica is the most popular. 70% prefer it to Robusta.
Although there are over 50 species of coffee, only 2 – Arabica and Robusta – are used in commercial coffee production. Arabica is the most popular. 70% prefer it to Robusta.
Плоды кофейного дерева (кофейная вишня)

Вишневый кофе

 

Кофейные зерна — это косточки плодов кофейного дерева, которые часто называют кофейной вишней.

The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
Козы — первооткрыватели кофе

Козы — первооткрыватели кофе

 

Согласно африканской легенде в 9 веке эфиопский пастух Калди увидел, как его козы "танцуют" после поедания ягод кофейного дерева.

The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
Кофе — автомобильное топливо

Кофе — автомобильное топливо

 

 

Переработанные использованные кофейные зерна можно превратить в недорогое биотопливо. Пока эта теория
не получила коммерческой поддержки, поэтому не стоит собирать кофейные отходы!

29 000 чашек кофе в секунду выпивают люди по всему миру

900 миллиардов чашек

 

Примерно такое количество кофе употребляют люди каждый год во всем мире. Это 2,5 миллиарда чашек в день и 29 000 чашек в секунду!

The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
Кофейные зерна обладают 800 ароматическими характеристиками

Ароматнее, чем вино

 

Кофейные зерна обладают 800 ароматическими характеристиками, которые могут распознаваться нашими органами чувств, в то время как вино обладает только 400 такими характеристиками. Извлечение аромата из зеленых кофейных зерен возможно с помощью разных технологий обжарки. Поиск любимого сорта кофе можно сравнить с дегустацией вина.

The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.

Терминология

кофе

Арабика
Кофейные зерна арабики
Самый популярный сорт кофе, который произрастает в Центральной и Южной Америке, на восточном побережье Африки и в некоторых регионах Азии. Для его произрастания требуются особые виды почвы, большая высота (600–2000 метров над уровнем моря) и сбалансированное сочетание тепла и влажности.
Бариста
Бариста готовит кофе
Термин, который обозначает специалиста по приготовлению и подаче различных видов кофе. Происходит от итальянского слова, обозначающего бармен.
Защита птиц
Сертификация, которая гарантирует, что кофе был выращен в тени тропических деревьев. Такой способ выращивания защищает дождевые леса от вырубки, неизбежной при выращивании кофейных деревьев на солнце, тем самым обеспечивая существование множества видов птиц в месте выращивания.
Букет
Букет
Аромат, дополнительные нотки, вкус и послевкусие свежеприготовленного кофе.
Вишня
Вишня
Спелый плод кофейного дерева, семена которого становятся зелеными кофейными зернами.
Кофе без кофеина
Кофе без кофеина
Кофе, из которого удаляется от 97 % натурального кофеина, называется декофеинизированным. Кофеин, который является легким стимулирующим веществом, извлекается из зеленых (необжаренных) зерен. Хотя существует несколько способов декофеинизации, во всех используется вода.
Капельное приготовление
Капельное приготовление
При капельном приготовлении, также известном как заварной или фильтрованный кофе, горячая вода проходит через молотый кофе в фильтре. Затем под воздействием силы тяжести кофе через фильтр попадает в чайник или чашку.
Высушивание
Высушивание
Метод высушивания плодов кофейного дерева на солнце или в механической сушке. Твердая, высохшая шелуха затем снимается вручную или автоматически.
Экстракция
Экстракция
Высвобождение вкусовых и ароматических свойств во время взаимодействия кофе с водой. Оптимальная экстракция зависит от разнообразных факторов, таких как время приготовления, температура и степень помола. Кофе, подвергнутый недостаточной экстракции, будет кислым, кофе с избыточной экстракцией будет иметь горький привкус.
Справедливая торговля
Кофе с сертификацией Fair Trade (Справедливая торговля) — часть социального движения, направленного на повышение уровня жизни и благосостояния небольших фермерских хозяйств, особенно в развивающихся странах. Также это движение выступает за создание экологичных продуктов и защиту окружающей среды.
Мокко
Зерна мокко
Мокко — высококачественный сорт кофе, получаемый из зерен кофейного аравийского дерева, родиной которого считается Йемен. Название происходит от портового города Моха, который в 15-19 веках был успешным экспортером кофе. Не следует путать сорт кофе с кофейным напитком мокко, который обладает шоколадным вкусом.
Органическая продукция
Органические кофейные зерна
Органический сертификат гарантирует, что кофе не был подвергнут воздействию гербицидов, пестицидов, инсектицидов или коммерческих удобрений.
Насадка панарелло
Насадка панарелло
Паровая трубка для взбивания молока.
Цельные зерна "Пиберри"
Цельные зерна "Пиберри"
Обычно в кофейной ягоде содержится два зерна, однако иногда развивается только одно из них. Такие плоды называют "пиберри". Они имеют более яркий, интенсивный вкус, поэтому часто собираются отдельно и продаются по более высокой цене.
Портафильтр
Портафильтр
Часть кофемашины с корзинкой фильтра, в которой находится молотый кофе во время приготовления.
Отделение мякоти
Отделение мякоти
Отделение мякоти и шелухи от кофейных зерен в ходе влажной обработки сразу после сбора урожая.
Тропический альянс
Международная некоммерческая организация, целью которой является сохранение биологического разнообразия и устойчивой жизнедеятельности. Кофе с печатью альянса содержит ингредиенты с ферм или лесов, сертифицированных Тропическим альянсом. Также это означает, что такой кофе был выращен в тени, а не на солнце. Выращивание на солнце неизбежно приводит к вырубке лесов, а следовательно, неблагоприятно влияет на дикую природу.
Робуста
Зерна робусты
Сорт кофе, получаемый из зерен кофейного дерева Канефора. В основном культивируется в тропических лесах Африки и Южной Азии, на высоте 650 метров и при температуре 24–29 °C.
Темпер
Темпер
Небольшое устройство для утрамбовки молотого кофе в портафильтре кофемашины. Обеспечивает равномерное распределение воды для оптимальной экстракции.
Кофе по-турецки
Кофе по-турецки
Способ приготовления кофе с крепким насыщенным вкусом. Кофе мелкого помола, сваренный в турке, как правило, с добавлением сахара. Затем его разливают в небольшие чашки и перед употреблением дают кофейной гуще осесть.
Влажный способ
Влажный способ
Способ отделения зерен от мякоти кофейной вишни с использованием пульпы. Для улучшения экстракции кофейную вишню сначала замачивают в воде. Затем кофейные зерна высушивают на солнце или в механической сушке.